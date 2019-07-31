A Gilroy Pizzeria Pulled An All-Nighter To Serve First Responders

Gilroy's Straw Hat Pizza is being lauded after operating late into the night this past Sunday to make food for first responders in the wake of the tragic shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Raj Nayyar, who owns the Gilroy Straw Hat location, received a call from city manager Gabriel Gonzalez Sunday evening asking if he could help get food to first responders. Nayyar quickly headed from his home in Hayward to Gilroy and recruited a team of twelve people to help make pizza, wings, and salads for both emergency crews and victim's families.

The Straw Hat crew delivered food to four different locations around the town that night & continued to do so the following day. Nayyar said "Whatever people need, we're here."

Good work, crew. For more head to delish.