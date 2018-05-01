Gibson Files For Bankruptcy

May 1, 2018
Iconic guitar brand Gibson announced Tuesday that they have filed for bankruptcy.

The company's revenue has fallen by nearly $500 million over the last 3 years - and is currently in hundreds of millions of dollars of debt. Sluggish guitar sales also have Guitar Center in big trouble.

Gibson will meanwhile "re-focus, restructure, & reorganize" its business in hopes of exploring fresh ways to appeal to music fans.

