Gibson Files For Bankruptcy
May 1, 2018
Iconic guitar brand Gibson announced Tuesday that they have filed for bankruptcy.
Iconic guitar company Gibson files for bankruptcy and plots its rebrand https://t.co/7oac7TfB1h pic.twitter.com/grEWCeaeHJ— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 1, 2018
The company's revenue has fallen by nearly $500 million over the last 3 years - and is currently in hundreds of millions of dollars of debt. Sluggish guitar sales also have Guitar Center in big trouble.
Gibson will meanwhile "re-focus, restructure, & reorganize" its business in hopes of exploring fresh ways to appeal to music fans.
