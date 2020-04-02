Gibson Begins Offering Three Free Months Of Guitar Lessons

Following suit of Fender offering three free months of lessons, Gibson has teamed with Amped Guitar Learning and instrument seller Sweetwater to offer their premium access membership for free for three months.

Gibson hopes to provide some inspiration and help those who've always wanted to learn how to play guitar while we're going through this unprecedented time.

You can download the Amped Guitar Learning app to get started.

Gibson's premium membership will give you access to learning guitar parts to songs from The Beatles, Eric Clapton, B.B. King and many more. The company is also giving away free Epiphone guitars every weekday in April.