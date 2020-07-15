Giants And A's To Face Off In Televised Exhibition Games Monday And Tuesday

The San Francisco Giants will begin their abbreviated seasom July 23rd in Los Angeles against the Dodgers while the A's begin theirs in Oakland on the 24th against the Angels. Before those games the two teams will face in exhibition games on July 20th at the Oakland Coliseum & July 21st at Oracle Park.

Two A's, Giants exhibition games set for next week, the @sfchronicle has learned, plus who might start one of the games for Oakland: https://t.co/r2lTUyzAEi — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 13, 2020

The game on Monday the 20th will begin at 6:40PM and be televised on NBCS California and the game on Tuesday the 21st will be televised by NBCS Bay Area. It'll be the first pro sports event in the Bay Area since mid-March.

It will be interesting to see if the stadiums are filled with cardboard cutouts of fans as both teams have a program dedicated to placing them in tthe stands as actual fans can't attend games.