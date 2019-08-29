A Giant Lana Del Rey Takes Over Southern California In The "Doin' Time" Video

On the eve of the release of her album 'Norman F***** Rockwell' Lana Del Rey unveiled the official video for her cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time". She pays homage to the 1958 film 'Attack Of The 50 Foot Woman' as she makes her way around southern California as a giant version of herself.

Video of Lana Del Rey - Doin’ Time (Official Video)

Lana also took time to chat with our own DK this week about the upcoming album, how they both wished they learned to surf when they were younger, and her friendship with Camila Cabello among other things.

You can see Lana Del Rey Sunday night October 6th at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley.