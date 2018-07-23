Ghirardelli Offering 50% Off Sundaes For National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
July 23, 2018
This Wednesday July 25 marks an important national holiday, National Hot Fudge Sundae Day. To celebrate, Ghirardelli shops will be offering half off sundaes.
The World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae is our #Sundae of the Month! Stop by your local Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop in July to beat the #summer heat with this classic sundae topped with our handmade hot fudge.
Their sundaes are typically $11.95, so getting one for ~$6.00 is worth taking advantage of & it'll be a good addition to your Wednesday.
