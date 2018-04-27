Gjeerawut | Dreamstime.com

Ghirardelli Giving Away Free Sundaes In SF This Monday

April 27, 2018
To commemorate their new agreement with United Airlines to carry Ghirardelli ice cream toppings on transcontinental flights, the flagship Ghirardelli chocolate location in San Francisco Ghirardelli Square will be handing out 500 free sundaes on Monday April 30 from 12 PM - 2 PM.

Real fudge lovers know where to go: @ghirardelli -- @jaszzhang #repost . . . ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #mysf #ghirardellisquare #ilovesanfrancisco #ilovesf #sftravel #sflocals #sanfranciscoworld #hellosanfrancisco #historic #thesanfrancisco #beautifulbayarea

A post shared by Ghirardelli Square (@ghirardellisquare) on

So, go line up on Monday and get your free ice cream.

Ghirardelli Square
San Francisco

