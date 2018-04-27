Ghirardelli Giving Away Free Sundaes In SF This Monday
April 27, 2018
To commemorate their new agreement with United Airlines to carry Ghirardelli ice cream toppings on transcontinental flights, the flagship Ghirardelli chocolate location in San Francisco Ghirardelli Square will be handing out 500 free sundaes on Monday April 30 from 12 PM - 2 PM.
So, go line up on Monday and get your free ice cream.