The Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Returns In September

It's that time of year, Ghirardelli is hosting their 23rd annual Chocolate Festival at San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square on Saturday September 8th & Sunday September 9th. The festival features tons of chocolate tastings, gourmet desserts, culinary classes, and the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge.

Day 2 is here! Come to Beach Street to get your tickets to support @projectopenhand ----#ghirardellisquare #ghirardellichocolate #ghirardellichocolatefestival A post shared by Ghirardelli Square (@ghirardellisquare) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

A $30 ticket gets you 15 tastings.

The Cacao Lovers four-pack, which lets you & three friends get in for $26 each, gives you access to 15 tastings from vendors.

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge is a big draw for the 21+ in the heart of the festival. It's $55 for Saturday's date, & $45 for Sunday's. It gives you 15 tastings from vendors, plus samples of wine, beer, spirits, and gourmet desserts.

To grab your tickets head to Eventbrite.