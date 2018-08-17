The Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Returns In September
It's that time of year, Ghirardelli is hosting their 23rd annual Chocolate Festival at San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square on Saturday September 8th & Sunday September 9th. The festival features tons of chocolate tastings, gourmet desserts, culinary classes, and the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge.
Day 2 is here! Come to Beach Street to get your tickets to support @projectopenhand ----#ghirardellisquare #ghirardellichocolate #ghirardellichocolatefestival
A $30 ticket gets you 15 tastings.
The Cacao Lovers four-pack, which lets you & three friends get in for $26 each, gives you access to 15 tastings from vendors.
Come on over to Ghirardelli square for the 22nd Annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival! So many things to try ------ 100% of the profits are donated to the non-profit PROJECT OPEN HAND--nonprofit organization that provides meals with love to seniors and the critically ill.
The Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge is a big draw for the 21+ in the heart of the festival. It's $55 for Saturday's date, & $45 for Sunday's. It gives you 15 tastings from vendors, plus samples of wine, beer, spirits, and gourmet desserts.
To grab your tickets head to Eventbrite.
The Ghirardelli chocolate festival was lit. #SF #sanfrancisco #ghirardelli #ghirardellichocolatefestival #chocolatefestival #wine #beer #chocolate #bae