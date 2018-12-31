Get Free Tickets For Imagine Dragons Show On Treasure Island For The College Football National Championship Halftime Show

Imagine Dragons are set to play a free show on Treasure Island that will be taped and played during halftime of the College Football National Championship game on January 7 between Alabama & Clemson. The game will be at Levi's Stadium & the Imagine Dragons show will be on Treasure Island. You can attend a taped rehearsal the evening before the game (Sunday Jan. 6) as well as attend a watch party & brief concert on the night of the game (Monday Jan. 7) You will have to claim your free ticket to access the island for the taping.

To request passes to the @Imaginedragons performance on Treasure Island, which will be incorporated into ESPN's @CFBPlayoff telecast, please go to the following links:https://t.co/rlUFZ5608Y - Rehearsal - Jan 6thhttps://t.co/KmHUj88pei - Watch Party / Halftime - Jan 7th — Amy Phillips (@Amy_ESPNPR) December 31, 2018

To attend the taped "rehearsal" you must get tickets here. Tickets are limited so apply for yours as quickly as possible. The concert will be held from 6 PM - 9 PM on Sunday night January 6th at 9th & Avenue of the Palms on Treasure Island. You can claim up to 4 tickets & you should print yours in advance to make the entry process simpler. To grab tickets for the watch party & show on January 7th from 4 PM - 9 PM grab tickets here. The game will be shown on a big screen & Imagine Dragons will perform during halftime.

No phones will be permitted during the taping.

There will also be free concerts all weekend (Jan. 4 - 6) at San Jose's Discovery Meadow Park featuring OneRepublic, Logic, Leon Bridges, Ellie Goulding & more. Here's more on that.