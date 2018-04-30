Get Free Super Duper Burgers Today

Today marks the annual Super Duper Day & that means Bay Area-based burger spot Super Duper is giving out free burgers.

The first 100 people in line at each of their locations will receive free burgers beginning at 3 PM on Monday (4/30).

This year's Super Duper Day is dedicated to late San Francisco mayor, Ed Lee.

Here's their locations:

East Bay

- Concord- 2003 Diamond Blvd Street 100

San Francisco

– Metreon – 783 Mission Street

– FiDi – 346 Kearny Street

– Downtown – 721 Market Street

– Castro – 2304 Market Street

– Lower FiDi – 98 Mission Street

– Marina – 2201 Chestnut Street at Pierce

North Bay Area

– Novato – Hamilton Marketplace, 5800 Nave Dr

– Mill Valley / Drive Thru – 430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

South Bay Area

– Santa Clara- 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd

– Los Gatos – 15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Building 3