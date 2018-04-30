Get Free Super Duper Burgers Today
Today marks the annual Super Duper Day & that means Bay Area-based burger spot Super Duper is giving out free burgers.
Happy Super Duper Day! Don't forget that at 3pm we'll be giving out 100 free burgers to the first 100 people in line at all locations. If you join us, be sure to tag us in your photos! #SuperDuperDay
The first 100 people in line at each of their locations will receive free burgers beginning at 3 PM on Monday (4/30).
This year's Super Duper Day is dedicated to late San Francisco mayor, Ed Lee.
Here's their locations:
East Bay
- Concord- 2003 Diamond Blvd Street 100
San Francisco
– Metreon – 783 Mission Street
– FiDi – 346 Kearny Street
– Downtown – 721 Market Street
– Castro – 2304 Market Street
– Lower FiDi – 98 Mission Street
– Marina – 2201 Chestnut Street at Pierce
North Bay Area
– Novato – Hamilton Marketplace, 5800 Nave Dr
– Mill Valley / Drive Thru – 430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
South Bay Area
– Santa Clara- 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd
– Los Gatos – 15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Building 3