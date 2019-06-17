Get A Free Doritos Locos Taco At Taco Bell On Tuesday Thanks To The Warriors

The season didn't end the way Golden State Warriors fans hoped that it would, but the Warriors still brought home a big win for America when they "stole" Game 2 of the NBA Finals a few weeks back in Toronto. They earned us all a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell for the fourth consecutive season as part of Taco Bell's "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" campaign.

A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

From 2 - 6 PM on Tuesday June 18th you can claim your free taco at participating Taco Bell locations.

Thanks, Dubs.