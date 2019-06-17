Get A Free Doritos Locos Taco At Taco Bell On Tuesday Thanks To The Warriors

June 17, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Categories: 
Food & Drink

The season didn't end the way Golden State Warriors fans hoped that it would, but the Warriors still brought home a big win for America when they "stole" Game 2 of the NBA Finals a few weeks back in Toronto. They earned us all a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell for the fourth consecutive season as part of Taco Bell's "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco" campaign.

From 2 - 6 PM on Tuesday June 18th you can claim your free taco at participating Taco Bell locations. 

Thanks, Dubs.

Tags: 
Golden State Warriors
Taco Bell