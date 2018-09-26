Get Free Access To California's Redwood Parks

Save The Redwoods League wants you to enjoy any one of California's 100 redwood parks on an upcoming Saturday. On the second Saturday of October, November, and December you'll be able to visit the park of your choice for free. Currently, you can download a pass for the October 13th date. If you miss out on that your next opportunity to download a pass will be October 27 for the November 10 date. Download you pass here.

For more info & to find participating parks head to savetheredwoods.org.