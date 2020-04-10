German Doctor Advises Drinking Whiskey To Avoid Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned that drinking alcohol not only won't prevent Coronavirus, but can also increase your risk of health issues. With that said, one top German. virologist, Dr. Juergen Rissland, has gone on record recommending drinking whiskey to ward it off.

"A top German virologist has claimed drinking whisky can protect against COVID-19 infection." https://t.co/lR4MRV7o7Q -------- — Rich Duszak, MD (@RichDuszak) April 8, 2020

On a talk show Rissland was asked if it was true that drinking alcohol could prevent any virus and he said "Of course that's true," and added that the higher the percentage of alcohol the better.

He added that you shouldn't drink any alcohol excessively and that it isn't a guaranteed cure. So, pace yourselves is what he's trying to say.

