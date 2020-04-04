My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Unveils Four Unreleased Tracks

On Saturday My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, surprised us with four unreleased tracks that he uploaded to his Soundcloud.

Saying that with all this uncertainty he wanted to put out some of his unreleased material Way released the tracks "Phoning It In," "Crate Amp," "Success!" & "Welcome To The Hotel".

MCR's reunion tour is set to begin this summer after spring dates were postponed and the band has a sold out show set for Oakland Arena on October 6th.