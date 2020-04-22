My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way Drops More Unreleased Tracks

After surprising fans with four unreleased tracks earlier this month, My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has put two more never before heard songs on his Soundcloud. He described them in an Instagram post:

"PS Earth" came from a demo session for his previous solo album, 'Hesitant Alien'.

The other track is the second of "Crate Amp" jams he's uploaded.

He has said that with all this uncertainty he wanted to put out some of his unreleased material.

MCR's reunion tour is still set for later this year and the band has a sold out show set for Oakland Arena on October 6th.