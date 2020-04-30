Georgia Teens No Longer Need To Take A Driving Test To Get A License, Only Parents' Permission

(Via KLUV)

The state of Georgia just made it much easier to get your driver's license.

Under the executive order of Governor Brian Kemp, while teens still have to meet the requirements to secure a license, the one-on-one test with an instructor is no longer necessary. Now, it is up to the parents to decided whether or not their child is ready to hit the roadways on their own.

Stormi Kenney, owner of the Kennesaw Driving School, said, "During these unprecedented times, the Department of Driver Services is trying to make it as easy as a process for people to get their license and to lessen the burden on people right now. I'm hoping most parents won't just sign off on those 40 hours, I'm hoping most will take the time and drive with their kids before they let them obtain their driver's license."

Well good news for the Georgia Teens! If you’re due your drivers license soon, YOU DONT have to take the drivers test! pic.twitter.com/c9pDhJlkEO — MessyMonday (@MESSYMONDAY) April 29, 2020

New drivers may not even have to go to a Department of Drivers Services building to obtain their licenses, either. By the end of the week, teens who have a permit, as well as completed all the other requirements, should be able to exchange their permit for a license online.

Governor Kemp's executive order expires in mid-May.

Via Fox 5 Atlanta