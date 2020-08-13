George Kittle Agrees To 5-Year Contract Extension To Stay With 49ers

August 13, 2020
San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end George Kittle has signed a 5 year / $75 million extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers. 

Kittle will get $30 million guaranteed and becomes the highest-paid tight end in the sport's history at $15 million per year.

Kittle also received an $18 million signing bonus.

The 49ers also signed tight end Jordan Reed just last week to pair with Kittle. The 49ers open the 2020 season on Sunday September 13th at Levi's Stadium vs. Arizona.

