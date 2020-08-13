George Kittle Agrees To 5-Year Contract Extension To Stay With 49ers
5 Years / $75 million
San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end George Kittle has signed a 5 year / $75 million extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers.
The #49ers & star TE George Kittle are in agreement on a 5-year, $75M extension, sources tell me & @MikeSilver, one that gives him more than half of it in guarantees. Language is being worked on, but numbers are there. One of their top players, this was a big-time priority ------— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020
Kittle will get $30 million guaranteed and becomes the highest-paid tight end in the sport's history at $15 million per year.
Previous record TE contract: Austin Hooper, $10.5m per year— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 13, 2020
New record TE contract: George Kittle, $15m per year
Kittle blows up the TE ceiling with a 42.9% annual average value (AAV) increase
Highest-paid TE per season (new money average):— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2020
1. George Kittle: $15M
2. Hunter Henry: $10.609M (franchise tag)
3. Austin Hooper: $10.5M
4. Travis Kelce: $9.368M
T-5. Rob Gronkowski: $9M
T-5. Kyle Rudolph: $9M
Kittle also received an $18 million signing bonus.
The #49ers are giving TE George Kittle an $18M signing bonus, source said. A large sum especially in a pandemic. Mostly, he blows the doors off the TE market and they keep their own. https://t.co/WVOrQflHXp— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020
The 49ers also signed tight end Jordan Reed just last week to pair with Kittle. The 49ers open the 2020 season on Sunday September 13th at Levi's Stadium vs. Arizona.