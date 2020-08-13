George Kittle Agrees To 5-Year Contract Extension To Stay With 49ers

San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end George Kittle has signed a 5 year / $75 million extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers.

The #49ers & star TE George Kittle are in agreement on a 5-year, $75M extension, sources tell me & @MikeSilver, one that gives him more than half of it in guarantees. Language is being worked on, but numbers are there. One of their top players, this was a big-time priority ------ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

Kittle will get $30 million guaranteed and becomes the highest-paid tight end in the sport's history at $15 million per year.

Previous record TE contract: Austin Hooper, $10.5m per year



New record TE contract: George Kittle, $15m per year



Kittle blows up the TE ceiling with a 42.9% annual average value (AAV) increase — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 13, 2020

Highest-paid TE per season (new money average):

1. George Kittle: $15M

2. Hunter Henry: $10.609M (franchise tag)

3. Austin Hooper: $10.5M

4. Travis Kelce: $9.368M

T-5. Rob Gronkowski: $9M

T-5. Kyle Rudolph: $9M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2020

Kittle also received an $18 million signing bonus.

The #49ers are giving TE George Kittle an $18M signing bonus, source said. A large sum especially in a pandemic. Mostly, he blows the doors off the TE market and they keep their own. https://t.co/WVOrQflHXp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2020

The 49ers also signed tight end Jordan Reed just last week to pair with Kittle. The 49ers open the 2020 season on Sunday September 13th at Levi's Stadium vs. Arizona.