Reddit User Finds George Kittle's 6th Grade Mixtape And Here's What Tracks He Was Into

A Reddit user who claims that he lives in the childhood home of 49ers All-Pro tight end, George Kittle, has uncovered a long lost roadtrip mixtape that he made in the mid-2000s. Likely when he was in 6th or 7th grade.

The mother of this reddit user happens to be friends with George's mom and they moved into the home when the Kittle's were moving out many years ago. Anyway, if you're curious as to what George Kittle had on his mix CD here you go:

THE 16 SONG PLAYLIST, FEATURES THE FOLLOWING TRACKS:

DJ KOOL "LET ME CLEAR MY THROAT"

SEAN PAUL "TEMPERATURE"

2 UNLIMITED "GET READY FOR THIS"

NELLY FURTADO "PROMISCUOUS"

SHAKIRA "HIPS DON'T LIE" (FEAT. WYCLEF JEAN)

EMINEM "SHAKE THAT"

REDNEX "COTTON EYED JOE"

KANYE WEST "GOLD DIGGER"

GNARLS BARKLEY "CRAZY"

THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS "MOVE ALONG"

NELLY "GRILLZ" (FEAT. PAUL WALL)

VANILLA ICE "ICE ICE BABY"

CASCADA "EVERY TIME WE TOUCH"

LIL BOW WOW "HARDBALL"

VAN HALEN "JUMP"

So we've got a genre-bending, somewhat chaotic mix of singalong hits and dancefloor fillers. A good reflection of Kittle's personality.

Go ahead, use this playlist to get hyped for the NFC Championship game.