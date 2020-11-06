Gene Simmons says Dave Grohl, Oasis shouldn't be considered rock legends

KISS frontman Gene Simmons recently made an appearance on 'The Dennis Miller Option' where he was questioned about the general state of music in the world. That's where Simmons divulged that he believed a few of the most. popular rock acts of the past 25 years (Foo Fighters & Oasis) shouldn't be considered rock legends like some of the bands that came before them.

"Let's just be clear; we love Oasis - in fact, Liam named one of his kids after me, if truth be told. There's Lennon and there's Gene; Gene's named after me, and Lennon was named after John Lennon." Simmons continued, "But the real answer is that if you walk down the streets to the masses and you said 'Oasis', I don't know if a 35- or 40-year-old is going to know what that is. Universal stardom is - whether you like it or not, whether you never heard a song, everybody knows Elvis or The Beatles."

"I love Foo Fighters, love Dave Grohl, but even today, if you walk down the street and you say who's playing drums or who's on guitar, they don't have a clue."

Liam Gallagher did respond to Simmons' by saying that his son was actually named after jazz drummer Gene Krupa and in regards to Oasis not being known by the masses Gallagher responded "F*** him that tart".