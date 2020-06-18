Gavin Newsom Considering Statewide Mask Order For Californians

In April California Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn't considering a statewide face mask order, but that might be changing according to county officials who have been in contact with the state this week.

Discussions of a broader order come as southern California counties like Riverside, San Bernardino & Orange County walked back their mask requirements and now merely recommend wearing them.

In the Bay Area there are strict mask rules in San Francisco, Marin, Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties in an effort to fight the spread of Coronavirus. They remain a recommendation in Santa Clara County. Sacramento County is considering making masks a requirement inside stores & businesses like the Bay Area does.

County officials know the order is under consideration and Gov. Newsom on Monday recounted the second wave of the deadly 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic so it is certainly on his mind.