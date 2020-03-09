Average National Gas Prices Expected To Drop Below $2 Soon

March 9, 2020
Gas prices have continued to drop locally and nationally as the oil price war caused by COVID-19 has pushed prices down. The national average dropped from $2.44 in February to $2.38 in early March, which is highly unusual as prices tend to go up as weather warms up and Americans typically start to travel more.

Patrick DeHaan at Gasbuddy thinks the national average could dip below $2 in the coming weeks if fears continue to grow and the global surplus of oil doesn't contract.

Gas prices were most recently under $2 in February of 2016.

We won't expect them to get nearly that low locally, but we can hope for under $3 in the Bay Area...For more head to USA Today.

