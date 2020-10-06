Gareth Emery announces socially-distant Halloween drive-in shows in San Jose
Outside SAP Center
After bringing his drive-in EDM show to southern California in September, Gareth Emery, who's previously headlined Oakland Arena & the Bill Graham Civic has announced three drive-in shows over Halloween weekend outside of the SAP Center in San Jose.
Halloween 2020! A few weeks back we had a beautiful weekend in Anaheim: three nights of amazing music and vibes that helped us all forget we were living in 2020 for a few hours. After amazing feedback from our SoCal crew, we're heading to Northern California this Halloween for another socially distanced drive-in. Seriously excited to do this one which will be our first big show here since the legendary Laserface 2018. Tag up all your Bay Area / San Jose / Northern California crew so they know! Tickets go on-sale Thursday 8th at 11am - pre-register now to be first in line. All 3 shows in SoCal sold out so this is also going to be a scrum for spots! Link in bio to pre-register. Game on ❤️ Gaz x #garethemery #halloween #wellbeok #drivein #sapcenter @nederlanderlive @sapcenter
The shows will be held Oct. 30th - Nov 1st and tickets are one per vehicle + every passenger must wear a seatbelt. It'll likely be required for you to wear a face covering in your car, as well. Tickets go on sale Thursday October 8th, more info on those here. Expect audio to be provided through the usual PA system and via your car radio.
Feeling so damn grateful. There has not been a day in 2020 when I didn’t think about getting back on a stage again, so it’s been a beautiful, life-affirming few days. There is nothing like genuine human interaction and connection. These were not easy shows to put together, but I’m proud of us all. Thank you to everyone who is supporting live music this weekend. There are a lot of people who have jobs because of you. Tonight is our final night, and it’s going to be an emotional one. I’ve got no idea when we’ll get to do this again, so I’m going to enjoy every minute up there ❤️. Gaz x Pics: @rukes Thanks: @nederlanderlive @kassyruimy @nicelasers @keefebabyyy @ariana_okeefe #garethemery #drivein #socialdistancing #driveinrave #anaheim #socaldrivein
This is notably the first drive-in show at the SAP Center and we'll let you know if more are on the way. This show announcement also comes as more drive-in EDM shows are coming to the Alameda County Fairgrounds & Bayshore Drive-In (Burlingame) this fall.