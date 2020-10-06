Gareth Emery announces socially-distant Halloween drive-in shows in San Jose

After bringing his drive-in EDM show to southern California in September, Gareth Emery, who's previously headlined Oakland Arena & the Bill Graham Civic has announced three drive-in shows over Halloween weekend outside of the SAP Center in San Jose.

The shows will be held Oct. 30th - Nov 1st and tickets are one per vehicle + every passenger must wear a seatbelt. It'll likely be required for you to wear a face covering in your car, as well. Tickets go on sale Thursday October 8th, more info on those here. Expect audio to be provided through the usual PA system and via your car radio.

This is notably the first drive-in show at the SAP Center and we'll let you know if more are on the way. This show announcement also comes as more drive-in EDM shows are coming to the Alameda County Fairgrounds & Bayshore Drive-In (Burlingame) this fall.