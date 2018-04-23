Garbage Announce 'Version 2.0' Twentieth Anniversary Show In Oakland

Iconic 90s alt-rockers Garbage have announced a tour to commemorate their sophomore album 'Version 2.0' and they'll be bringing it to Oakland's Fox Theater on Wednesday night October 3, 2018.

just announced!



⚡ @garbage on OCT 3 ⚡

In honor of the 20th anniversary of their legendary sophomore album, Version 2.0.



--️ presale begins 4/26 at 10am with pw = delegates

-- https://t.co/q098Hxyhnx pic.twitter.com/gQyxkAD3Eq — Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) April 23, 2018

'Version 2.0' featured hits like 'Special,' 'Push It,' 'I Think I'm Paranoid,' & 'When I Grow Up.' A 20th anniversary edition of the album will come out on June 22.

You can grab pre-sale tickets here on 4/26 at 10AM with the password 'delegates'.