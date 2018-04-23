Garbage Announce 'Version 2.0' Twentieth Anniversary Show In Oakland
April 23, 2018
Iconic 90s alt-rockers Garbage have announced a tour to commemorate their sophomore album 'Version 2.0' and they'll be bringing it to Oakland's Fox Theater on Wednesday night October 3, 2018.
just announced!— Fox Theater Oakland (@foxoakland) April 23, 2018
⚡ @garbage on OCT 3 ⚡
In honor of the 20th anniversary of their legendary sophomore album, Version 2.0.
--️ presale begins 4/26 at 10am with pw = delegates
-- https://t.co/q098Hxyhnx pic.twitter.com/gQyxkAD3Eq
'Version 2.0' featured hits like 'Special,' 'Push It,' 'I Think I'm Paranoid,' & 'When I Grow Up.' A 20th anniversary edition of the album will come out on June 22.
You can grab pre-sale tickets here on 4/26 at 10AM with the password 'delegates'.