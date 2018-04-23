Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Garbage Announce 'Version 2.0' Twentieth Anniversary Show In Oakland

April 23, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Music

Iconic 90s alt-rockers Garbage have announced a tour to commemorate their sophomore album 'Version 2.0' and they'll be bringing it to Oakland's Fox Theater on Wednesday night October 3, 2018.

'Version 2.0' featured hits like 'Special,' 'Push It,' 'I Think I'm Paranoid,' & 'When I Grow Up.' A 20th anniversary edition of the album will come out on June 22.

You can grab pre-sale tickets here on 4/26 at 10AM with the password 'delegates'.

Tags: 
Garbage
Oakland
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm