GameStop Expected To Close 200 More Stores By The End Of 2019

After a 13.3% sales decline and a plunging stock GameStop has announced that 200 underperforming stores nationwide are expected to close across the country before the year's end. The company offered a statement about the closure and their strategy moving forward.

GameStop expects to close up to 200 "underperforming" stores worldwide by the end of the fiscal year. https://t.co/2vsDX5NrkZ pic.twitter.com/humcprCHyT — IGN (@IGN) September 11, 2019

Online downloading and streaming of games contuinues to hurt the business of selling physical copies of games in brick-and-mortar stores. They also say that no comparable releases to 2018's 'Red Dead Redemption' have hurt sales this year.

GameStop did say that 95% of their 5700 stores remain profitable & that they plan to pivot their stores from simply selling video games to places where e-sports tournaments & other gaming events can be held.

