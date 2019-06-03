A 'Game Of Thrones'-Themed Cruise Sets Sail In 2020 And It Will Take You To The Show's Best Destinations
'Game Of Thrones' is over, but fans don't have to be sad. There's going to be several spin-offs and if you've always been curious about visiting the actual locations where the show was filmed you can do that, too. A 'Game Of Thrones'-themed cruise sets sail in August of 2020 around Croatia that will visit the show's most iconic locations.
There's a New Luxury Game of Thrones Cruise That Will Take Fans to Multiple Filming Locations https://t.co/HKjuWBQe5D— People (@people) May 31, 2019
The Westeros Riverland, King's Landing, Braavos & more will be featured stops on the cruise. It's also kind of exclusive. It won't be on a cruise ship, but rather a yacht that fits 38 people & it'll cost $1,895.00. There's private balconies, guided tours, meals & transportation to & from the airport.
You could also get in on it for free. Cruise Croatia is offering free spots to lucky winners who fill out this form by June 9th & answer a question about who you & your friends are most like on the show.
Good luck.
