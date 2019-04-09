'Game Of Thrones' Pop-Up Bar To Open In SF This Weekend

Are you ready? The finals season of 'Game Of Thrones' kicks off on Sunday & you can celebrate the show's final season at the 'Taste Of Thrones' pop-up bar opening at restaurant & lounge 25 Lusk in San Francisco. There's also a very limited & popular dinner series as part of it.

Here's what there will be at the bar, which is free to enter:

Iron throne

27 foot dragon

'Game Of Thrones'-themed cocktails

'Game Of Thrones' beers & wines

Drink out of medieval goblets & horn tankards

Here's the cocktail menu.

Dates & hours for the pop-up bar as follows:

Pop-Up Dates: April 12th-27th

Monday-Saturday, 5PM

Closed on Sundays - watch the show that night at home

The pop-up dinner has one date left for reservations on April 23rd & you can head here for more on that. It was popular in 2017 as well.

For more info on everything Taste of Thrones head to tasteofthrones.com.