'Game Of Thrones' Pop-Up Bar To Open In SF This Weekend

April 9, 2019
Are you ready? The finals season of 'Game Of Thrones' kicks off on Sunday & you can celebrate the show's final season at the 'Taste Of Thrones' pop-up bar opening at restaurant & lounge 25 Lusk in San Francisco. There's also a very limited & popular dinner series as part of it. 

Here's what there will be at the bar, which is free to enter:

  • Iron throne
  • 27 foot dragon
  • 'Game Of Thrones'-themed cocktails
  • 'Game Of Thrones' beers & wines
  • Drink out of medieval goblets & horn tankards

Here's the cocktail menu.

Dates & hours for the pop-up bar as follows:

  • Pop-Up Dates: April 12th-27th
  • Monday-Saturday, 5PM
  • Closed on Sundays - watch the show that night at home

The pop-up dinner has one date left for reservations on April 23rd & you can head here for more on that. It was popular in 2017 as well.

For more info on everything Taste of Thrones head to tasteofthrones.com.

 

