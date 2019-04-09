'Game Of Thrones' Pop-Up Bar To Open In SF This Weekend
April 9, 2019
Are you ready? The finals season of 'Game Of Thrones' kicks off on Sunday & you can celebrate the show's final season at the 'Taste Of Thrones' pop-up bar opening at restaurant & lounge 25 Lusk in San Francisco. There's also a very limited & popular dinner series as part of it.
Here's what there will be at the bar, which is free to enter:
- Iron throne
- 27 foot dragon
- 'Game Of Thrones'-themed cocktails
- 'Game Of Thrones' beers & wines
- Drink out of medieval goblets & horn tankards
Here's the cocktail menu.
Dates & hours for the pop-up bar as follows:
- Pop-Up Dates: April 12th-27th
- Monday-Saturday, 5PM
- Closed on Sundays - watch the show that night at home
The pop-up dinner has one date left for reservations on April 23rd & you can head here for more on that. It was popular in 2017 as well.
For more info on everything Taste of Thrones head to tasteofthrones.com.