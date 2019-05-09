Game Of Thrones Live Concert Experience Comes To Shoreline This Fall

May 9, 2019
As 'Game Of Thrones' comes to an end a new tour from the show's composer, Ramin Djawadi, has been announced that brings music from the series to venues around the country. The tour will make its way to the Bay Area for a show at Shoreline on Thursday night October 3rd.

State of the art visual effects will accompany the music & tickets go on sale on Monday May 13th at 10 AM at livenation.com.

Game of Thrones
Shoreline