It's official. 'Game Of Thrones' eigth & final season will premiere on HBO in April 2019. Here's our first look:

The final season is expected to have six episodes, all of which will be longer than normal in length.

This also won't be the last time we'll visit the 'GoT' universe as a prequel series is coming beginning in 2020.