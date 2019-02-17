Fyre Festival-Themed Costume And Dance Party Coming To SF In April

On Friday night April 5th a Fyre Festival-themed party is being thrown at San Francisco's DNA Lounge and it'll have everything from awful cheese sandwiches to white domed photobooths & everything else to make you feel like you've been transported to a disastrous music festival in the Bahamas.

The party, hosted by Danny Delorean, will feature DJs spinning music from the acts who were supposed to play Fyre Festival - blink-182, Disclosure, Major Lazer, Migos and others. You're also encouraged to wear your best Fyre Fest costume whether that be sexy vapid millennial, Instagram model, desperate looter, or whatever else fits the vibe.

Clips from the documentaries & music videos from the artists booked will be playing and there will be Fyre Festival drink specials.

Tickets are $20 in advance & $25 at the door, but this event is expected to sell out in advance so be prepared. You can purchase yours at the DNA Lounge website.