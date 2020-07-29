Funko Launches Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar
Available for pre-order now
July 29, 2020
Funo recently introduced figurines of some of your favorite 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' characters, now well ahead of the holidays they've made an advent calendar available for fans of the classic Tim Burton film.
Wrap Up Some Fun Presents: Funko Advent Calendar: Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas. Pre-Order Now! #Funko #FunkoPop #Pop #FunkoHoliday @disney @funkogames
You can pre-order it on Amazon (price differs if you're a Prime user, or not) and it ships by September 30th so you'll have it in time for Christmas...and Halloween.
Wrap Up Some Fun Presents: Funko Games- Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Funkoverse. Pre-Order today! @Disney @funkogames #Funko #FunkoPop #Pop #FunkoHoliday
See, 2020 isn't all bad.