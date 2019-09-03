Full Lineup For Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2019 Revealed
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the annual free music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, has announced its full 2019 lineup as well as some security changes for this year's festival from October 4th - 6th.
Here's who you can find there:
- Adia Victoria
- Bedouine
- Bill Frisell:HARMONY F: Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
- Bill Kirchen
- Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
- Bobby Braddock
- Brothers Gibb
- The Budos Band
- Calexico + Iron & Wine
- Chastity Brown
- Chuck Prophet + The Mission Express
- Daniel Norgren
- Emmylou Harris
- Fantastic Negrito
- The Flatlanders
- The Go To Hell Man Band
- Grace Potter
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Hayes Carll
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Ismay Presents: Songs and Stories from Sonoma Mountain
- Joan Osborne
- Joan Shelley
- John Kay
- Jon Langford and the Skull Orchard Welsh Male Voice Choir
- J.S. Ondara
- Judy Collins
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands
- Lebo & Friends featuring George Porter Jr., John Molo, Wally Ingram, Adam MacDougall & Jenniffer Hartswick
- Live From Here with Chris Thile with Grace Potter and J.S. Ondara
- Mandolin Orange
- Mapache
- Marco & The Polos
- Margo Price
- Meat Puppets
- Mercury Rev & Beth Orton Perform Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete
- Michael Nesmith & The First National Band
- The Milk Carton Kids
- Moonalice
- Moshe Vilozny
- Nancy & The Lambchops
- The New Pornographers
- Parsonsfield
- Pimps Of Joytime
- Poor Man's Whiskey
- Punch Brothers
- Rayland Baxter
- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- Robert Earl Keen
- Robert Ellis
- Robert Plant & The Sensational Shapeshifters
- Shooter Jennings
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
- Tank & The Bangas
- Travis Meadows
- The Wild Reeds
- Will Kimbrough
- Wood & Wire
- Y La Bamba
- Yola
