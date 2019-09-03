Full Lineup For Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2019 Revealed

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the annual free music festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, has announced its full 2019 lineup as well as some security changes for this year's festival from October 4th - 6th.

Here's who you can find there:

Adia Victoria

Bedouine

Bill Frisell:HARMONY F: Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

Bill Kirchen

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Bobby Braddock

Brothers Gibb

The Budos Band

Calexico + Iron & Wine

Chastity Brown

Chuck Prophet + The Mission Express

Daniel Norgren

Emmylou Harris

Fantastic Negrito

The Flatlanders

The Go To Hell Man Band

Grace Potter

Hiss Golden Messenger

Hayes Carll

The Infamous Stringdusters

Ismay Presents: Songs and Stories from Sonoma Mountain

Joan Osborne

Joan Shelley

John Kay

Jon Langford and the Skull Orchard Welsh Male Voice Choir

J.S. Ondara

Judy Collins

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands

Lebo & Friends featuring George Porter Jr., John Molo, Wally Ingram, Adam MacDougall & Jenniffer Hartswick

Live From Here with Chris Thile with Grace Potter and J.S. Ondara

Mandolin Orange

Mapache

Marco & The Polos

Margo Price

Meat Puppets

Mercury Rev & Beth Orton Perform Bobbie Gentry’s The Delta Sweete

Michael Nesmith & The First National Band

The Milk Carton Kids

Moonalice

Moshe Vilozny

Nancy & The Lambchops

The New Pornographers

Parsonsfield

Pimps Of Joytime

Poor Man's Whiskey

Punch Brothers

Rayland Baxter

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Robert Earl Keen

Robert Ellis

Robert Plant & The Sensational Shapeshifters

Shooter Jennings

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Tank & The Bangas

Travis Meadows

The Wild Reeds

Will Kimbrough

Wood & Wire

Y La Bamba

Yola

For more artists head here.

HSB has also instituted new security policies like clear bag requirements, limits on what you can bring in & less points of entry. For more on that head to Hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.