'Friends' Trivia Will Test Your Knowledge Thursday Night In San Francisco

You've binged it, you know your stuff. You've watched multiple episodes more than once now it's your chance to team up with others who know as much as you do and put your 'Friends' knowledge to the test. San Francisco's Soma StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) is hosting a 'Friends' trivia night on Thursday night January 31st.

The FREE event is from 7 - 9 PM & you can expect the food park's usual array of food trucks to be on hand to feed you.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis & prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Good luck!

For more head to the Facebook event page.