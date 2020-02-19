A 'Friends'-Themed Brunch Is Coming To San Francisco In May

'Friends'-themed brunches have been announced around the country for 2020 and now we know you can attend one in San Francisco on Sunday May 10th! 'The One Where They All Had Brunch' will be a two-hour event where you can enjoy food & drinks based around the show and much more.

There won't be any beef in the trifle at this 'Friends'-themed brunch.https://t.co/pOgJThIM3d — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) February 17, 2020

Episodes will be on a big screen while you sip mimosas, enjoy your food, play Friends trivia, Friends charades, and compete in a costume competition.

The two-hour Friends-themed brunch includes drinks and a variety of appetizers. Luckily, Rachel’s infamous shepherd’s pie trifle isn’t on offer, but there is word of Ross’ moist maker sandwiches. The location is yet to be announced, but you can register to be the first to be notified about it here.