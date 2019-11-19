'Friends' Pop-Up Experience In SF Expands For Friendsgiving
In case you missed it there's been a 'Friends' pop-up experience in San Francisco since September at the AT&T Store at 1 Powell Street. It's been around to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary and as of this week the experience is expanding in honor of Friendsgiving.
A new floor is open with recreations of Monica & Rachel's apartment & Central Perk. You can act out & record your favorite scenes from the show & share 'em with friends.
There's a studio where you can record your rendition Phoebe's classic "Smelly Cat".
+ A mini-Friends museum and more to go along with the orange couch, fountain and other artifacts from the show that have been around for a few months now.
On Friday November 22nd there will be a special Friendsgiving event with tons of food and a performance from The Rembrandts, who perform the show's theme song "I'll Be There For You."
The pop-up doesn't have an end date as of yet so go enjoy it.