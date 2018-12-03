'Friends' To Leave Netflix On January 1, 2019

Netflix users had previously worried about "The Office" leaving the streaming service as of January 1, 2019, but Netflix has assured us that won't be the case. Now, viewers have noticed that they only have until January 1, 2019 to watch "Friends" before it's taken off.

umm @netflix would you explain?



rt if “friends” deserves to be on netflix forever pic.twitter.com/qkQOsROjcf — lexi aven (@lexi_aven) December 2, 2018

"Friends" has been streamable since January 1, 2015, but all signs point to it leaving come New Year's Day.

umm @netflix would you explain?



rt if “friends” deserves to be on netflix forever pic.twitter.com/qkQOsROjcf — lexi aven (@lexi_aven) December 2, 2018

Fans are starting petitions & begging Netflix not to remove the show, but they are yet to respond.

if "Friends" does indeed leave Netflix expect it to be picked up by another streaming service in no time.