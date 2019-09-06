The 'Friends' Central Perk Couch Is Coming To San Francisco To Celebrate The Show's 25th Anniversary

'Friends' is turning 25 this month & to celebrate 30 replica couches modeled after the famous one in group's favorite hangout, Central Perk.

Friends' Central Perk couch coming to landmarks worldwide https://t.co/vhvMaE27mQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 3, 2019

The show first premiered on September 22, 1994 and many of the couches will be placed at landmarks around the country right around that date. There's no exact dates given yet as to when it will be something you can find in San Francisco, but an AT&T Store is where you'll be able to find it. Our guess is the flagship location at 1 Powell Street in Union Square, which has previously had a replica iron throne from 'Game Of Thrones,' among other cool pop culture pieces.

We'll keep you updated on when & where you'll be able to find it exactly. For more info on where the couches will be popping head to Entertainment Weekly.