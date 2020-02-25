Frida Kahlo Exhibit Opens At SF's de Young Museum In March

The de Young Museum in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park will launch a new exhibit dedicated to artist Frida Kahlo. 'Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving' opens March 21st and runs through July 26th.

The exhibit will focus on how Kahlo constructed her identity through self-fashioning as well as themes of disability and ethnicity both in her art and in her life.

You'll get an intimate look at her accessories, art, costumes, photographs & more. Much of which come from a treasure trove of the artist's personal items that were unsealed 50 years after her death.

For tickets and details head to the de Young Museum's website.