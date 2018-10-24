Fresno Man Sets House On Fire After Using Blowtorch To Kill Spiders

Firefighters in Fresno, CA responded to a two-alarm fire on Tuesday night that was started by a man who was using a blowtorch to kill black widows.

You can't make this stuff up. Fresno Fire says a man who was house-sitting for his parents set the home on fire after he used a blowtorch to kill black widows... https://t.co/SQ0dPTBwct — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) October 24, 2018

He was house sitting for his parents when he inadvertently started the fire. It caused damage to the second story & attic of the home, but no one was hurt (except maybe a few spiders).

An official cause for the fire is yet to be announced, but the blowtorch is the expected culprit of the blaze.