Fresno Claims To Be The True Garlic Capital And Will Hold Their Own Garlic Festival Next Week

We know the south bay city of Gilroy as the Garlic Capital of the World, but for some reason Fresno has decided to try and take that title from them with their own celebration & declaration that they are the true garlic capital.

The Fresno Garlic Festival is Tuesday May 28th from 4 - 10 PM & its event page makes the claim that "FRESNO IS THE TRUE GARLIC CAPITAL OF THE U.S. NOT GILROY." & that a lot more garlic is grown in Fresno county than in Gilroy.

The festival will celebrate all things garlic, which we can appreciate. We'll wait and see if Gilroy will respond & their own annual garlic festival returns from July 26 - 28, 2019.