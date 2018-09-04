Fremont's Secret Sidewalk To Be Demolished

A popular destination for Instagram photos & hiking in Fremont is reportedly being demolished after years of being a spot of Bay Area legend.

Decorated with graffiti the sidewalk featured bridges, train tracks, and a tunnel. Part of the sidewalk is already gone per a report & the rest will be gone soon as the company that owns the land (Mission Clay Products) calls it too much of a liability.

A petition to save what's left of the sidewalk has been started and has over 300 signatures.

It is not clear yet what the Mission Clay Products intends to do with the land.