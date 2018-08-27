Fremont's Milkcow Brings Ice Cream-Filled Watermelons To The Bay Area
There's an ice cream spot on Auto Mall Parkway that you might've heard of before called Milkcow. Known for their soft serve, honey, and cotton candy the Fremont spot has introduced a popular dessert to the Bay Area recently in ice cream & sorbet-filled watermelon slices.
It's finally here!
This dessert first appeared at Dominique Ansel Kitchen's Tokyo shop a few years ago & came to New York in the summer of 2017. Now you can try it for yourself for what appears to be a limited time at Milkcow.
Watermelon soft serves have made their way to the Bay Area! Milkcow Fremont is now serving these with watermelon sorbet or their original milk soft serve. I definitely prefer the milk flavor as the sorbet is too icy. Get it before summer ends!
Milkcow is open 11AM-11PM Monday - Thursday. 11AM-12PM Friday-Saturday & 12PM-11PM on Sundays.
