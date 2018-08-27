Fremont's Milkcow Brings Ice Cream-Filled Watermelons To The Bay Area

There's an ice cream spot on Auto Mall Parkway that you might've heard of before called Milkcow. Known for their soft serve, honey, and cotton candy the Fremont spot has introduced a popular dessert to the Bay Area recently in ice cream & sorbet-filled watermelon slices.

This dessert first appeared at Dominique Ansel Kitchen's Tokyo shop a few years ago & came to New York in the summer of 2017. Now you can try it for yourself for what appears to be a limited time at Milkcow.

Milkcow is open 11AM-11PM Monday - Thursday. 11AM-12PM Friday-Saturday & 12PM-11PM on Sundays.

For more on Milkcow, head to their Instagram.