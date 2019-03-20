Fremont, San Jose, And San Francisco Named Among America's Top 10 Happiest Cities For 2019

For the first time in three years the city of Fremont, California is NOT the happiest city in America according to Wallet Hub. That title now belongs to Plano, Texas. Fremont has slipped to #4 in their rankings after being #1 in 2017 & 2018. It's one of several Bay Area cities to do well in their study.

Did you know that where you live can affect your #happiness? Find out more here:https://t.co/AZeiYiNDVY pic.twitter.com/3ViSR3mOAx — WalletHub (@wallethub) March 11, 2019

Wallet Hub looked at many factors (31) to determind the country's happiest city including depression-rate, income-growth, average leisure time per day and more. For the third year running Fremont had the lowest divorce & separation rate and scored in the top 5 for income-growth, a category where San Francisco took the top spot. Here's how Bay Area cities ranked among the 180 studied when it comes to happiness:

#4 - Fremont

#8 - San Jose

#10 - San Francisco

#13 - Santa Rosa

#37 - Oakland

As for the unhappiest cities in the state, those would be Fresno (#146) & Stockton (#149).

For the full rankings & methodology head to Wallet Hub.