Fremont Residents Fined $1,000 Each In Santa Cruz For Violating Shelter In Place Order

On Saturday morning Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills tweeted a photo of seven Fremont residents outside of a Santa Cruz 7-Eleven who were receiving $1,000 fines for violating shelter in place orders.

7 visitors came from Fremont to get some “essential” drinks. Essentially, they were all given $1,000 tickets for SIP violations. If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket. #shelterinyourowntown @SantaCruzPolice #OneTeamOneTown pic.twitter.com/b5Y2NQwies — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) April 11, 2020

He begged people who are not from Santa Cruz to avoid the town and added the hashtag #ShelterInYourOwnTown.

Across the Bay Area police departments have had to start cracking down on people violating the order after weeks of education & warnings haven't deterred some from gathering, or nonessential businesses from operating.

Santa Cruz is in the middle of a week of beach & park closures and a ban on surfing in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.