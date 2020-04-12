Fremont Residents Fined $1,000 Each In Santa Cruz For Violating Shelter In Place Order

#ShelterInYourOwnTown tweeted the police chief

April 12, 2020
On Saturday morning Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills tweeted a photo of seven Fremont residents outside of a Santa Cruz 7-Eleven who were receiving $1,000 fines for violating shelter in place orders.

He begged people who are not from Santa Cruz to avoid the town and added the hashtag #ShelterInYourOwnTown.

Across the Bay Area police departments have had to start cracking down on people violating the order after weeks of education & warnings haven't deterred some from gathering, or nonessential businesses from operating.

Santa Cruz is in the middle of a week of beach & park closures and a ban on surfing in an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

