Fremont Named The Bay Area's Safest City For 2019

Wallet Hub, a site that has previously named Fremont, California as America's happiest city, America's least-stressed city, one of America's least-sinful cities several years running has now ranked the Alameda County city as the Bay Area's safest for 2019.

Think you’re #safe in your city? Here’s an easy way to know if your city protects you from life’s hazards:https://t.co/TwqFzzU10y pic.twitter.com/F9jSRXAG3Y — WalletHub (@wallethub) December 2, 2019

No California city made the list until #29 with Irvine being named the state's safest, Fremont was right behind at #30 out of 200 cities in the study. Wallet Hub took into account law enforcement per capita, traffic fatalities, unemployment rates, natural disaster risks, assaults, hate crimes and more to come up with their results.

Santa Rosa came in at #59 safest, San Jose at #83, San Francisco at #145 & Oakland at #149.

The safest city in America for 2019, per their study, is Columbia, Maryland and the least safest is St. Louis, Missouri. For more head here.