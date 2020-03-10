Fremont Named Happiest City In America For 2020

After falling to fourth place in 2019, Fremont has reclaimed its crown as the happiest city in America, according to personal finance website Wallet Hub. The site has previously named Fremont as America's happiest city in 2017 & 2018.

Did you know that where you live can affect your #happiness? Find out more here: https://t.co/AZeiYiNDVY #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/cnCnKv7FTH — WalletHub (@wallethub) March 9, 2020

The study measured 182 American cities on three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Income & Employment and 3) Community & Environment. There were 28 metrics total that the study ranked each location on. Fremont scored particularly well in average divorce rate (lowest), sports-participation rate (third), community & environment (fifth), and in emotional & physical well-being (fourth).

Other ranks for Bay Area cities were:

3. San Jose

9. Santa Rosa

14. San Francisco

39. Oakland

Here's the overall top 5:

Fremont, CA Plano, TX San Jose, CA Irvine, CA Madison, WI

For more head to Wallet Hub.