Fremont Named California's Least "Sinful" City; San Francisco The Most

Wallet Hub has named Fremont, CA as America's Happiest City in 2018, America's Least-Stressed City in 2018, and now as California's "least sinful" city for the year.

The #holidays can bring out the worst in people. See which U.S. cities are the most #sinful: https://t.co/TmOUq9IPdU pic.twitter.com/g9N3OXCNl8 — WalletHub (@wallethub) November 26, 2018

Wallet Hub came up with factors for rankings of each city when it came to things like anger & hatred, jealousy, lust, greed, excesses & vices and of course Las Vegas ended up in the #1 spot for most sinful. Los Angeles was #2 in the country & California's most sinful city.

San Francisco came in at #26 overall and took the top spot for cities in the Bay Area. Meanwhile, Fremont ranked #173 out the #182 cities surveyed, which is great because that made them the least sinful city in the state.

Fremont's score was helped by having the lowest share of obese adults in the country & a low amount of adult entertainment establishments. San Jose notably had the least amount of adult smokers in the country (and came in as America's #124 most sinful city).

For more scores & methodology head to Wallet Hub.