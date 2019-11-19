Fremont Named California's Least "Sinful" City For 2019

For the second year in a row Wallet Hub has named Fremont as California's least "sinful" city and one of the least sinful in the country.

Wallet Hub came up with factors for rankings of each city when it came to things like anger & hatred, jealousy, lust, greed, excesses & vices and of course Las Vegas ended up in the #1 spot for most sinful. Los Angeles was #2 in the country & California's most sinful city.

San Francisco came in at #17 overall (up 9 spots from 2018) and took the top spot for cities in the Bay Area. Meanwhile, Fremont ranked #170 out the #182 cities surveyed, which is great because that made them the least sinful city in the state.

Fremont's score was helped by having the lowest share of obese adults in the country & a low amount of adult entertainment establishments. Santa Rosa (#164) & San Jose (#133) were also among the country's least sinful.

For more scores & methodology head to Wallet Hub.