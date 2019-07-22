Fremont Named America's Least Stressed City For 2019

Ridiculous cost of living, bad traffic, and one of the most unfaithful, but those factors haven't stopped Wallet Hub from naming Fremont, California as the least-stressed city in America for a third straight year.

How #stressed is your city compared to others in America? Find out here: https://t.co/YqM4CMgFfz pic.twitter.com/4IUVp4n4Xk — WalletHub (@wallethub) July 15, 2019

Wallet Hub compared 180 American cities across 39 metrics including work hours, debt load, median credit score, affordable housing, crime rates and more. Fremont's scores near the top in health & safety stress plus financial stress helped the city earn the least-stressed title once again. Those rankings countered lower rankings in work stress & affordability. The study concluded that Fremont residents had the highest-average credit score of any city in the survey (San Francisco had the third highest).

Other Bay Area cities did well in the study with San Jose being the 10th least-stressed & Santa Rosa being the 25th least-stressed in the country. The most-stressed Bay Area city was Oakland, but they didn't make the top 100 most-stressed list. Detroit & Cleveland came out as the most-stressed cities in the nation.

For more head to Wallet Hub.