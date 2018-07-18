Fremont Named America's 'Least Stressed' City For 2018

If you feel like you've seen this headline before, you're not trippin'. Wallet Hub has released their study on the most & least stressed American cities for 2018 and for the second straight year have determined that Fremont, California is the least stressed city among the 182 in the study. Yes, this is the same site that named Fremont as America's happiest city for the last two years, as well.

The cities were ranked based on the averages of 37 key factors including divorce rates, work hours, debt load, suicide rates, poverty rates & more. Fremont ranked lowest in divorce rates, and second lowest in poverty rates. Fremont residents also had the highest average credit scores in the study.

Fremont's scores in family stress, work stress, financial stress, & health & safety stress helped counteract a poor affordability score & lead to its rank as least-stressed.

San Jose came in as the eighth least-stressed city, while Santa Rosa was the 23rd least-stressed. Oakland came in as the most-stressed Bay Area city, but was only 112th overall in stressed out rankings. Meanwhile, Detroit, Michigan was dubbed the most-stressed city in the country.

