Fremont Named As 2019's Second-Best City In America For Raising A Family

Though Wallet Hub didn't name Fremont as America's happiest city for the first time in several years, the personal finance website did recently name the city as America's least-stressed for 2019 and now as America's second-best place to raise a family.

Raising a #family isn’t easy, but being in the right place can help. Check out the best cities for families before you decide where to #move: https://t.co/HX3BbZWh4K pic.twitter.com/D5cOSXRDj3 — WalletHub (@wallethub) July 23, 2019

Wallet Hub ranked 182 cities across key factors like family fun, health & safety, education, affordability & more. Fremont took top spots in health & safety & soco-economics while finishing in second in education & childcare. That helped to offset lower rankings when it came to affordability & family fun.

Fremont also excelled in their rankings of lowest families living in poverty and had the lowest divorce rates in the study.

Overland Park, Kansas, however, took the top spot.

Curious how other Bay Area cities fared?

San Jose came in at #16

Santa Rosa at #36

San Francisco at #40

The worst city in northern California to raise a family was Stockton, which came in at #156.

For more head to Wallet Hub.